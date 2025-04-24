Police investigating after finding a teenager who was shot in the hip on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A teenager was in critical condition but was stable after being shot Wednesday, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Officers were dispatched to a scene along Copper Springs View on the southeast of Colorado Springs near Sand Creek Elementary School. When they arrived, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his right hip.

Police say the teenager was uncooperative at the scene of the shooting and would not answer their question about who potentially was the shooter. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect was named, and the investigation is ongoing.

