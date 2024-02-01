Police investigating after child remains found in Pueblo storage unit

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police confirmed Wednesday the remains of a young child have been found in a storage unit on the corner of West 6th Street. It's near Midtown.

Police say they discovered the body on January 10 but are just now revealing details about the case.

They say the child's body was in a metal container encased in concrete. At this time, the Pueblo County Coroner is working to identify the child.

Police are trying to find two children as part of the investigation they have not been seen since summer 2018. They are Yesenia Dominguez and Jesus Dominguez, pictured above.

Yesenia was around 3 years old and Jesus was around 5 years old when they were last seen. The department says that now Yesenia would be around 6 years and Jesus would be around 10.

Police have two people of interest in the case but no arrests have been made at this time. This is a developing situation and we will update this article as more information is learned.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department or Detective Nicholas Lile at (719) 601-7751. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867)or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

