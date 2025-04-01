Police arrest man who allegedly killed a UCCS Professor in August of 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man remains behind bars Tuesday after police said he is connected to the killing of a University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) professor in 2024.

On Thursday, March 27, the Colorado Springs Police Department said 53-year-old Cesear Lorenzo Wilson was already in custody on unrelated charges in a different county and using an alias.

Detectives with CSPD said through the course of their investigation, they developed probable cause to arrest Wilson in connection with the death of 54-year-old Haleh Abghari. According to jail records, Wilson is now in custody in the El Paso County Jail. He is being held on a $250,000 bond with a court appearance scheduled for April 9.

News5 reached out to the Colorado Court System for an arrest affidavit to learn more details about Wilson's arrest. The court told News5 that documents relating to Wilson's arrest have been sealed.

CSPD said Abghari was found dead just after 7 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2024, in the 6400 block of Caddy Point. Officers said she had at least one stab wound. Abghari was a professor with the Visual and Performing Arts Department at UCCS at the time of her death.

UCCS Professor Identified As Victim of Deadly Stabbing

At the time of her death, UCCS sent us the following statement.

It is with a heavy heart we share that Haleh Abghari, teaching professor in our Visual and Performing Arts Department, was found deceased by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on August 7. Due to the ongoing investigation, CSPD is not releasing any additional details. We can confirm that this terrible event did not take place on our campus and that the UCCS PD has verified that there is no threat to our campus community.



Haleh was an integral part of the music program in VAPA for nearly ten years, teaching voice, music ensembles, ethnomusicology, the interdisciplinary VAPA curriculum, and collaborations with theater. She was also dedicated to making an impact on a larger scale by serving on Faculty Assembly and other campus initiatives. Haleh was especially dedicated to mentoring struggling students, going beyond the call of duty to help them discover their talents and never quitting on them.



She was instrumental in supporting VAPA students following the tragic death of music student Sam Knopp this past February. Following that tragedy, she became an unstoppable voice to change gun laws and testified at the state capital.



Beyond all of this, her close colleagues will also remember her as an incredible artist. Haleh was an internationally renowned professional vocalist with a uniquely broad skillset in opera, contemporary music, experimental theater, and improvisation. She worked directly with the most elite professional ensembles, commissioned some of the top composers in the world, and was a Fulbright scholar in Hungary; she is a household name in the world of contemporary music and her loss has sent shockwaves across the art music world. A New York Times review describes her “expressive eyes, elastic face, intense poise and, yes, remarkable voice.” Her colleagues and friends will also dearly miss her razor-sharp wit and sense of humor.



“The VAPA family is devastated by the loss of our dear friend and colleague. Haleh was an immensely valuable faculty member for ten years whose positive impact on many students is immeasurable. She played no small part in helping to establish a national reputation for the music program and the thought of her suddenly not at our side is incomprehensible. She was an extension of our families, and, as a major talent, is simply irreplaceable.” - Dr. Glen Whitehead, VAPA Chair



The VAPA Department has had a very difficult year, grappling with the loss of Dr. Robert Von Dassanowsky in the fall of 2023, the loss of student Sam Knopp in February 2024, and now the loss of their colleague Haleh. We ask now that the entire campus wrap their arms around our students and colleagues in VAPA and offer thoughts, prayers, and support as they work through another very difficult time. We will share information about a memorial service when it becomes available. Jennifer Sobanet, Chancellor Lynn Vidler, Interim Provost

___





Colorado Springs sex crime victim speaks out about disturbing allegations A Colorado Springs man is accused of a disturbing crime that allegedly happened inside a public store. Man suspected of disturbing crime in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.