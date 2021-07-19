Pueblo Police investigating homicide on I-25 and 29th St

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County coroner confirmed on Monday that 47-year-old Roque Marquez, Jr. died from a gunshot wound that he suffered on July 17.

According to police, Marquez was walking on 29th St when he was approached by an older model tan or gold sedan with a sunroof and no license plates.

It's unclear if the victim was trying to get into the car or if he was randomly targeted, but police believe that Marquez's killer was in this vehicle.

After being shot, Marquez was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to contact Detective Glen Fillmore at (719) 320-6044 or to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) if they would like to remain anonymous.