Police are investigating after two security guards were shot at near The Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says two security guards were shot at near The Citadel Mall while trying to intervene during a burglary Monday night.

CSPD says they responded after reports of shots being fired at 700 Citadel Drive East.

When officers arrived, they found the security guards who were uninjured.

During the officers' investigation, they learned that the security guards were working to stop individuals who had gained access to a vacant business in the area.

When confronted, the three individuals ran from the scene, and one of the suspects fired multiple shots at one of the security guards. As the three suspects entered a getaway vehicle, one of them allegedly continued to fire additional shots toward a second security guard in the area.

The suspects have not been identified at the time of publishing this article. Officers say there are no injuries to report as a result of this incident. An investigation is ongoing.

___

Colorado Springs man discovers business using his home address without permission A Colorado Springs man is sharing his story after he discovered someone registered a business to his home address without his permission. Colorado Springs man discovers business using his home address without permission

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.