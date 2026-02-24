Police are investigating after two security guards were shot at near The Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says two security guards were shot at near The Citadel Mall while trying to intervene during a burglary Monday night.
CSPD says they responded after reports of shots being fired at 700 Citadel Drive East.
When officers arrived, they found the security guards who were uninjured.
During the officers' investigation, they learned that the security guards were working to stop individuals who had gained access to a vacant business in the area.
When confronted, the three individuals ran from the scene, and one of the suspects fired multiple shots at one of the security guards. As the three suspects entered a getaway vehicle, one of them allegedly continued to fire additional shots toward a second security guard in the area.
The suspects have not been identified at the time of publishing this article. Officers say there are no injuries to report as a result of this incident. An investigation is ongoing.
