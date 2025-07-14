Police are investigating after a teenager was shot along the Pueblo Riverwalk Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department says detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning along the Pueblo Riverwalk near Historic Power Station 5&6.

Police first responded to reports of the shooting around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a teenage girl suffering from life-threatening injuries. The girl's age was not disclosed by police.

Police are reviewing security camera footage in the area, but a suspect description has not been released at the time of publication of this article.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department with your information.

This article will be updated as law enforcement releases more information about their investigation. Have information you want to share? Send us an email here.

___

Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home People who live on Pine Street in Pueblo say one vacant house keeps them up at night. They say they have reported suspicious activities at the abandoned house. Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.