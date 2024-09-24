Person recovering from wounds following shooting Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A person is recovering from non-life-threatening wounds Tuesday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
According to a CSPD Blotter post, they responded to a shooting call along Tremont Street, which is lcoated near the intersection West Fillmore Street and North Nevada Avenue around 10:00 a.m.
When they arrived they found the person lying in the parking lot with the wound. CSPD says they were taken to the hospital, and they are expected to be okay.
At the time of publishing this article, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.
