Person recovering from wounds following shooting Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A person is recovering from non-life-threatening wounds Tuesday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to a CSPD Blotter post, they responded to a shooting call along Tremont Street, which is lcoated near the intersection West Fillmore Street and North Nevada Avenue around 10:00 a.m.

When they arrived they found the person lying in the parking lot with the wound. CSPD says they were taken to the hospital, and they are expected to be okay.

At the time of publishing this article, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___





Honor Flight 19 Makes It To Washington DC Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is a group that works to give veterans of Southern Colorado and all expenses paid trips to our nation's capital. News5 Brie Groves got a chance to tag along with Honor Flight 19 and tell the stories of the individuals who dedicated their lives to service. Members of Honor Flight 19 pay respects decades in the making

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.