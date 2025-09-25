Person arrested after threatening middle school students with a gun, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A person is in jail after allegedly threatening two middle school students on Thursday, September 18, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The incident took place outside of Panorama Middle School on the southeast side of Colorado Springs near the airport at the end of the school day.

The school resource officer was notified, and soon, police were able to identify the suspect, who is allegedly a previous felon, according to the department.

On Wednesday, police say a search warrant was issued for the suspect's home and was executed. Police say they allegedly found two handguns and an assault rifle in the home.

During their search, police also discovered various stolen items, including military equipment reportedly stolen from previous car burglaries.

The suspect was taken to the El Paso County Jail on various charges related to the incident. The person has not been identified at the time this article was published.

