Overnight shooting investigation on York Road near Academy and Woodmen

Officers rushed to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. after reports that a man was shot
KOAA-TV
CSPD officers work the scene near townhomes on York Rd. in the neighborhood behind a shopping center located near Academy and Woodmen.
Posted at 5:30 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 07:44:28-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD officers are investigating what led up to a shooting early Saturday morning in a neighborhood behind a shopping center near Academy and Woodmen.

The call came in just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a man who was shot in the area.

News5 has learned the victim was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital, but his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Investigators believe the victim and the shooting suspect likely knew each other and don't believe this shooting was random.

If you have any information to help investigators you're asked to call CSPD, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP.

____

