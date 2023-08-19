Overnight shooting investigation on York Road near Academy and Woodmen

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD officers are investigating what led up to a shooting early Saturday morning in a neighborhood behind a shopping center near Academy and Woodmen.

The call came in just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a man who was shot in the area.

News5 has learned the victim was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital, but his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Investigators believe the victim and the shooting suspect likely knew each other and don't believe this shooting was random.

If you have any information to help investigators you're asked to call CSPD, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP.

OVERNIGHT SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the scene on York Rd. (near Academy and Woodmen) just after 3:330 this morning after reports that a man was shot in the area. I'm working on more information. Here's video I got from the scene. pic.twitter.com/LrjHWvttJB — Patrick Nelson (@PatrickNelsonTV) August 19, 2023

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.