Otero County Sheriff's Office finds stolen truck, two arrested

OTERO COUNTY — The Otero County Sheriff's office was searching for a stolen truck taken sometime Tuesday evening.

The truck was known to be in Ordway early Wednesday morning.

It was stolen from the area of Hwy 50 and CR 23 and may have traveled North to Limon. On Thursday morning the Otero County Undersheriff said with the help of the Evans Police Department and Limon Police Department they were able to find the truck and arrest two people linked to the theft.

If you have any information regarding this truck, please contact the Otero County Sheriff’s Office at (719)384-5941.





Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need. Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles to help starving horse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.