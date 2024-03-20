COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A person has been shot according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to the department at around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday a man was shot at the Sparkles Car Wash along Jeannine Drive.

One shot on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Wednesday

Police say he was immediately taken to Peak Vista Hospital by a friend at the scene. He is currently being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for suspects in the area of 3680 Jeannine Drive. No suspect details have been given at this time, but police say they are reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby business.

Traffic may be impacted in the area as police investigate.

