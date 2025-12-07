Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person transported to the hospital after drive-by shooting early Sunday

(Source: Raycom Media)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Colorado Springs police officers were sent to the 1900 block of South Chelton Road after receiving a call about a shooting.

CSPD revealed during the investigation that people in a light-colored minivan drove by the victim and fired two shots from a shotgun.

The victim was hit in both arms.

They were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the Assault Unit has assumed the investigation.

Police say no one has been arrested at this time.

