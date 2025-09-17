One person injured following a shooting during a vehicle repossession in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a vehicle repossession turned violent in Colorado Springs.

Police were called to East Moreno Avenue around 9 PM Tuesday. The neighborhood is just north of the 8th Street Walmart in Colorado Springs.

According to police, a driver with a local recovery company was attempting to repossess a vehicle along East Moreno when the vehicle's owner confronted him. Police said the vehicle owner allegedly ripped cameras off the tow truck during the confrontation.

The man then allegedly fired multiple rounds at the tow truck as his vehicle was being pulled away, police said. Following the shooting, officers said someone at the home where the repossession took place called police, wanting to speak with officers.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a gunshot victim at the house where the repossession took place. Police have not released information about who was shot at the time of publishing this article no arrests have been made.

Police say the repossessed vehicle has been seized as the investigation continues.

