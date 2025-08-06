One person dies following a shooting in Pueblo, homicide investigation underway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has begun a homicide investigation following a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police say that at 3:08 a.m. on Wednesday, PPD's Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) ShotSpotter Technology detected shots fired in the 200 block of East Mesa Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found seven shell casings.

Police were also notified that a man with a gunshot wound was left at a hospital nearby and was later pronounced dead.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has not identified the victim at this time.

Police are actively looking for suspects and say that an RTCC captured video footage of the shooting, which will assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corporal Jeff Shay at (719)553-2445 or report it through the Pueblo Crime Stoppers tip line at (719)542-7867.

You can also report the information online on the Pueblo Crime Stoppers website.

This is Pueblo's 8th homicide of 2025. At this time last year, there were 15 homicides.

