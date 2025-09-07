Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One person dead, one in the hospital following Colorado Springs shooting

Homicide Investigation
KOAA 5
Homicide Investigation
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Late Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a shots fire call in the 1200 block of Potter Drive.

When police arrived, they found one person who had died with at least one gunshot wound. Another person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital.

The CSPD Homicide Unit came to the scene and took over the investigation.

At this time, police do not have a suspect, and the victims have not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

The difference between Space Force and Space Command

Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force?

The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community