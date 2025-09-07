One person dead, one in the hospital following Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Late Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a shots fire call in the 1200 block of Potter Drive.

When police arrived, they found one person who had died with at least one gunshot wound. Another person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital.

The CSPD Homicide Unit came to the scene and took over the investigation.

At this time, police do not have a suspect, and the victims have not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

The difference between Space Force and Space Command Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force? The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.