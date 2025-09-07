One person dead, one in the hospital following Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Late Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a shots fire call in the 1200 block of Potter Drive.
When police arrived, they found one person who had died with at least one gunshot wound. Another person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital.
The CSPD Homicide Unit came to the scene and took over the investigation.
At this time, police do not have a suspect, and the victims have not been identified.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.
The difference between Space Force and Space Command
Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force?
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.