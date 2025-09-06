One person dead after alleged drunk driving crash, one person arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a crash near US Hwy 24 and 26th Street.

Police say that a pedestrian was hit by a car and didn't survive the crash.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP), CSPD, and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) all responded to the incident.

The driver of the car fled the scene, but was later found by CSPD and CSP. Police believe that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

CSPD has arrested Cameron Walsh, who's currently being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

