One person charged, one on the run in connection to July murder case in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says they have charged one man and another is on the run for the alleged murder of David Charles Compare.

Compare was found dead by officers in the Knob Hill area on Saturday, July 27. They say he appeared to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police filed an arrest warrant on August 1 for 49-year-old Victor Carson for the murder of Compare. Carson is not in custody as of publishing this article. If you have information about him or his whereabouts you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

Police learned on August 8 that another man allegedly involved in Compare's death was in custody on unrelated charges in the Bent County Jail. 36-year-old Roger Vargas was charged with murder and is still in custody at the jail.

According to police, Compare's death was the 23 homicide this year.

___





Professional Bull Riders are Leaving Pueblo The Professional Bull Riders are leaving Pueblo after 17 years. The company is heading for Texas leaving the City with lost jobs and millions of dollars spent to recruit and keep them in southern Colorado. Professional Bull Riders leave for Texas

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.