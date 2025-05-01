One person arrested for first-degree murder in Pueblo, victim not identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On the night of April 15, officers with the Pueblo Police Department were sent on a call after reports of an assault in the 600 block of Main Street.
When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive man who was taken to the hospital.
According to police, the investigation led officers to arrest Ryan Ramos. He was charged with the following:
- first degree assault with a deadly weapon
- unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- criminal possession of a financial device
- warrants for failure to appear
- two counts of fugitive of justice
The man in the hospital died from his injuries on April 25, which led to Ramos's assault charge being upgraded to first degree murder.
The Pueblo County Coroner has not identified the victim at this time.
This is Pueblo's fourth homicide in 2025.
