One person arrested for first-degree murder in Pueblo, victim not identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On the night of April 15, officers with the Pueblo Police Department were sent on a call after reports of an assault in the 600 block of Main Street.

When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive man who was taken to the hospital.

According to police, the investigation led officers to arrest Ryan Ramos. He was charged with the following:



first degree assault with a deadly weapon

unlawful possession of a controlled substance

criminal possession of a financial device

warrants for failure to appear

two counts of fugitive of justice

The man in the hospital died from his injuries on April 25, which led to Ramos's assault charge being upgraded to first degree murder.

The Pueblo County Coroner has not identified the victim at this time.

This is Pueblo's fourth homicide in 2025.

___





More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for There's more work happening along the I-25 Gap and it seems unusual. More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.