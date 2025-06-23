One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on the Southeast side of Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers in Colorado Springs are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Monday morning on the southeast side of the city.

The shooting took place at the Antero Apartments along South Murray Boulevard at a block along Michelle Court in the complex.

Police say that one man is dead as a result of the shooting. Officers were called to the area around 1:00 a.m. after reports of a disturbance at the apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man holding a firearm. After engaging the man, that's when police say he raised the weapon towards them, shooting one round.

Two officers returned fire, each shooting at least one round. No officers were injured during the shooting.

The officers involved are on leave, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is taking control of the investigation per state law.

CSPD is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 1400 block of Michelle Court. All officers involved are uninjured. PIO Responding. Media staging will be in the Safeway Parking lot at 1425 South Murray Boulevard. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 23, 2025

At the time of publishing this article, CSPD does not have a motive for the shooting they could release, and are talking with neighbors to learn more about who the man was. The man's identity has not been released as of this article's last update.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that within 21 days, body camera footage from this incident will be released in a significant event video briefing.

News5 has a crew on scene working to hear more from neighbors in the area. If you have information about this incident that you would like to share, feel free to send us an email at news@koaa.com.

This is a developing story.

