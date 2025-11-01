One dead, two people seriously injured in stabbing on Halloween

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a home in the 1400 block of N. El Paso Street right before midnight on Halloween, after receiving a call about a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a man and two women who had all been stabbed. They also found another man and a young child in the home; the child was not injured.

All of the people who were stabbed were transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

The man who was stabbed died at the hospital.

The two women were both treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. The second man was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries and was later taken to the Police Operations Center for further investigation.

The CSPD Homicide Unit responded and began an investigation. At the time of publishing, no one has been arrested.

