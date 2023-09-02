One dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Violent Crime investigators are working to learn more about who is responsible for a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the early hours Saturday morning.

https://twitter.com/KOAA/status/1697941694975463875

CSPD leaders say officers got the call at around 3 a.m. for a shooting near the corner of Tia Juana St. and Gunnison St., it's in an area near Platte and Circle.

Investigators tell News5 there's an after hours club in the area and some kind of a fight spilled out into the street which led to the shooting.

CSPD says one person who was shot died near the scene and another person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. We'll make sure to update you with any additional details we learn.

