Ohio teenager conspiring with Colorado Springs adult to an alleged attack on school, arrested in Mariemount

MARIEMOUNT, Ohio. — A Colorado Springs adult, and a 14-year-old from Ohio conspired to carry out a “mass casualty event” at Mariemount High School in Ohio.

The teenager has been arrested and charged after having a “credible plot to harm students and staff.”

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said the teenager had a hit list naming at least eight students and one teacher.

The teen planned to carry out the attack with a firearm he had recently acquired from his household.

Powers showed text messages exchanged between the conspirators pertaining to killing, rape, and the use of gas as a weapon.

Other messages detailed their plan of taking out the front office first, and the use of a second gun.

The plan came to light when another student at the school told his father, Zach Swallen, in spite of being threatened by the alleged shooter directly.

“The kid had the firearms and had a very elaborate plan and had every intention of carrying out that plan,” said Swallen, “my son, he doesn’t lie. He’s very literal, I could tell by his tone. And it was told to my son that if he disclosed anything about the plan to anybody, he would be shot and killed. But my son literally told me he didn’t care if he got killed as long as he could protect his classmates.”

Powers said she has requested that the suspect be bound to adult court, where if convicted, could spend life in prison. The 14-year-old will appear in court Wednesday, Feb. 21.

WCPO 9 has contacted the family of the 14-year-old charged, but they have not responded to interview requests.

No arrests have been made with the individual from Colorado Springs.

This is an ongoing investigation.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.