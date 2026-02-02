Officer shot on Monday in Colorado Springs along East Bijou Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Monday afternoon.

According to the Gold Hills substation, at least one officer has been shot, and their condition at the time of publishing this article is unknown.

The incident took place at the intersection of East Bijou Street and Balfour Avenue, which is located northeast of Memorial Park.

At the time of this article's publication, it is unclear if a suspect has been shot.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is shared.

