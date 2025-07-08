Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Officer-involved shooting under investigation along Glen Royal Drive Tuesday

Officer-Involved Shooting
KOAA 5 MMJ Michelle Reyes
A Pueblo Officer at the scene of an officer-involved shooting along Glen Royal Drive on July 8, 2025.
Officer-Involved Shooting
Posted
and last updated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation along Glen Royal Drive on Pueblo's west side Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place while officers were responding to reports of a domestic dispute involving weapons. Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

A Pueblo Police spokesperson says that no officers were injured during the shooting; however, the suspect's condition is unclear at the time of publishing this article.

This is a developing story, and News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.
___

Possible arson leaves Colorado Springs family devastated

What started as a normal Fourth of July for the Estep family ended in devastation after their house went up in flames.

Possible arson leaves Colorado Springs family devastated

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community