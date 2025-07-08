Officer-involved shooting under investigation along Glen Royal Drive Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation along Glen Royal Drive on Pueblo's west side Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place while officers were responding to reports of a domestic dispute involving weapons. Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

A Pueblo Police spokesperson says that no officers were injured during the shooting; however, the suspect's condition is unclear at the time of publishing this article.

This is a developing story, and News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

___

____

