One dead following officer-involved shooting in Pueblo on Sunday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has confirmed that one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Sunday morning.

The incident happened on 8th and West Street.

Police say that a suspect was threatening and attacking an officer.

An officer did shoot the suspect, but the suspect had also stabbed himself, so it is unclear how he died.

This is an ongoing situation, and News5 has a crew on the scene. We will release more information as it becomes available.

The difference between Space Force and Space Command Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force? The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.