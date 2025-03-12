Nobody injured following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department is on administrative leave Wednesday after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening.

Police say that nobody was injured as a result of the shooting which took place at an Apartment Complex along Delta Drive around 9:30 p.m. Officers said they responded to this apartment complex after receiving a call for a road rage incident involving a firearm.

As officers were attempting to contact the suspect, they said a person opened the apartment door with a raised handgun that was pointed at officers. In response to this, at least one officer fired one round.

The suspect was later taken into custody without incident and was unharmed according to police.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will investigate this incident as is policy with officer-involved shootings. CSPD will have a significant event briefing 21 days from now releasing the body camera footage of the incident under policy.

___





Bill would prohibit officers from asking, 'Do you know why I pulled you over?' A new bill in the Colorado Legislature would prevent peace officers from asking you "Do you know why I pulled you over?" during a traffic stop. Colorado bill would prohibit officers from asking “Do you know why I pulled you over?”

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.