New weapons of mass destruction charges added in Whitmer kidnapping plot

LANSING, Mich. — A federal grand jury in Michigan returned a superseding indictment that adds new charges in the conspiracy to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Three defendants are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and two defendants are charged with federal firearms violations.

According to court documents, Adam Fox, 40, of Wyoming, Michigan; Barry Croft Jr., 45, of Bear, Delaware; and Daniel Joseph Harris, 23, of Lake Orion, Michigan, are charged with knowingly conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property in addition to the kidnapping conspiracy charged in October 2020.

The superseding indictment further alleges that Fox, Croft and Harris intended to use the devices to destroy a nearby bridge, in effect, harming and hindering the governor’s security detail and any responding law enforcement officers.

The superseding indictment also alleges that on Sept. 13, 2020 in Lake County, Michigan, Croft and Harris knowingly possessed a destructive device that was not registered to them in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by federal law.

Harris is alleged to have possessed, between July 10, 2020 and Sept. 13, 2020, an Anderson Manufacturing, Model AM-15, .223/5.56 mm caliber semiautomatic assault rifle with a barrel of less than 16 inches in length, that was not registered to him.

Defendant Ty Garbin entered a guilty plea in December 2020 to the original indictment charging him with conspiracy to kidnap Governor Whitmer. Garbin faces up to life in prison for his conviction and awaits sentencing.

Defendants Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta each face up to life in prison if convicted of the kidnapping conspiracy. Fox, Croft, and Harris each face up to life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Croft and Harris each face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of possession of an unregistered destructive device. Harris faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of possession of an unregistered short barrel rifle. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The new charges arise from an ongoing investigation conducted by the FBI.

This story was originally published by staff at WXYZ.

