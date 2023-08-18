New details released on what led to a deadly shooting Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department released more details Thursday about a deadly shooting that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning near the 1800 block of Zebulon Drive, just west of South Academy Boulevard and south of East Fountain Boulevard.

According to police, the victim of an attempted armed robbery reported to police that he had shot a man who was allegedly trying to rob him. The man told police he was confronted by an armed suspect who brandished a firearm, and two other men demanded personal property from the individual. The man fired his firearm at least once, killing one of the suspects.

The Colorado Springs Homicide Unit responded to the initial scene and is investigating this case as a homicide. CSPD says they have arrested a juvenile male. The suspect's age has not been disclosed, but they have been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.

____

