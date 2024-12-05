New details after two people were injured after a shooting near Twain Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS — New information on what happened before a shooting Monday afternoon on Kingsley Drive in eastern Colorado Springs.

Court documents show the victim was held against her will in her home, tortured, and sexually assaulted over the course of three days before she was able to break free.

The documents go on to say the woman then shot the other woman who was holding her captive and called the police. The documents reveal the abuse victim is likely to face permanent disfigurement from her ordeal.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tells us she is not facing charges in the shooting. The suspect, 26-year-old Hannah Viramontes, is facing the following charges:



sexual assault

kidnapping

assault

Previous Coverage

Two people were injured following a shooting near Twain Elementary School Monday afternoon, according to CSPD.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Kingsley Drive.

According to CSPD, a woman was found at the scene with several injuries but wasn't shot. Another woman, later identified as Viramontes, was found at a park nearby with a gunshot wound.

Viramontes was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive her injuries. Police said they did arrest Viramontes at the hospital.

CSPD says the two people knew each other, but they are working to figure out what their relationship was. The Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault unit is investigating this case.

Officials with Colorado Springs School District 11 had confirmed Twain Elementary School was on a secure perimeter, which has since been lifted.

Editors Note: CSPD originally identified the party that was shot as a man. CSPD has since changed this and we now know CSPD is identifying this person as 26-year-old Hannah Viramontes.

