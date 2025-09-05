National Center for Missing Children releases new age progression photo of Christopher Abeyta

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) released a new age progression photo of Christopher Abeyta.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Christopher Abeyta age progressed to 39 years old. (Courtesy of NCMEC)

Abeyta was abducted from his crib in Colorado Springs on July 15, 1986, when he was only seven months old.

The new photo shows what he may look like at 39 years old, and the NCMEC says it's the first age progression photo in over seven years.

Despite decades of searches and investigations, his whereabouts are unknown.

“For nearly four decades, our family has worked tirelessly to keep Christopher’s story in the public eye. We hope this new image will reach someone who can help us find the truth about what happened to him, and, if he is alive, someone who may recognize him. We are asking everyone to take a close look at this new age progression and share it as widely as possible. One tip, one memory, one piece of information could finally give our family the answers we have been searching for all these years.” A Message from Christopher’s Family

The NCMEC says that the public can still help through increased reach on digital and social media. They say that someone could still know something, and those who stayed silent before may now be ready to speak up.

If you have any information on Christopher Abeyta, contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

___

The difference between Space Force and Space Command Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force? The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.