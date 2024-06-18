Names of the four people killed during a suspected murder-suicide in La Junta released

LA JUNTA — The Otero County Coroner's Office has released the names of the four people who were killed during a suspected murder-suicide in La Junta.

The names and ages are listed below:



Andrew Martinez Chavez, 30

Rhyle King, 24

Xena Gabriella Martinez-King, 2

Xander Martinez-King, 1

Background Information

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the La Junta Police Department are investigating an apparent murder-suicide inside a home on Smithland Avenue.

The CBI said La Junta Police officers responded to the home around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, and found two adults and one child shot dead.

KOAA5 Photojournalist Cassime Joseph A house where the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said an apparent murder-suicide took place in La Junta. CBI says three people were found dead and another later died at a Denver area hospital.

The agency said another child was taken to a Denver-area hospital where they later died.

La Teasha Ortega and Ramona Garcia said they were friends of the mother, later identified as King, who was killed inside the home.

They said she lived there with her two children. Police have not confirmed who the shooter was, but Ortega and Garcia said it was their friend's ex-husband, Martinez Chavez.

"She wanted out of the marriage. She left and she fought so hard to get away. When she finally did she was starting to become happy again... I don't know if it's just something he couldn't handle or just wasn't ready to let go of yet," said Garcia.

Ruben Romero, a neighbor living two doors down the street, said the woman who was killed, later identified as King, had recently told him to watch out for her ex-partner. He said he immediately knew she was in danger when he heard gunshots near his home Tuesday night.

"She told me he's not supposed to be here. I'm like, 'He came back,'” Romero said. "He could've took out more people if he wanted to be on a rampage or something. I don't know his mental state but it seemed like he knew what he was doing. He came here for one thing and it was to end life."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, remember you are not alone. The State of Colorado offers the following crisis resources:



Call 844-493-TALK (8255)

Text TALK to 38255

To access 988, the nationwide mental health and substance use helpline:

Call or text: 988

Chat: 988lifeline.org

___





Dash camera shows a plane attempt to land along I-25 near Larkspur Rescue crews were able to recover two injured people who were taken to a hospital, said the CSP. The plane crashed in waist-high water on its roof in a field just east of I-25 near the Larkspur. Dashcam video shows plane trying to land on I-25 near Larkspur before crashing, injuring 2

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.