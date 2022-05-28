Multiple people shot, CSPD investigating two overnight shooting scenes

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department investigators were busy in the overnight hours from Friday into Saturday morning working to find answers at two different shooting scenes. The first, on Platte near Circle and the second on Pikes Peak near Academy.

In both cases multiple people were shot, but details are very limited.

Police aren't sure if these cases are connected or not. We will work on updating this story with more information as we learn it.

UPDATE from CSPD on the Platte shooting scene: At about 11:30 Friday night CSPD officers with the Sand Creek Division responded to an entertainment establishment in the 2500 block of E. Platte Avenue for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a third victim who had fled the scene. Officers rendered aid to the two victims on scene, and the victims were eventually transported to area hospitals. Preliminary investigation indicates that one or more suspects fired multiple rounds into the establishment and fled the scene in a vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE on Pikes Peak shooting scene from KOAA Chief Photographer Adam Knapik:

A Shooting in Colorado Springs On E. Pikes Peak and Academy. Details are very limited now, but the crime lab and major crimes in on scene. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/fbaPohFyXx — Adam Knapik (@adamknapik) May 28, 2022

_____

