Multi-agency investigation leads to the arrest of a previously convicted felon in possession of firearms

EL PASO COUNTY — On Wednesday the culmination of a multi-agency investigation finished with a convicted felon in cuffs for possessing multiple stolen firearms and drugs according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

This multi-agency investigation has been ongoing since December of 2024 and involved the CSPD Metro Narcotics Unit (MNU), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

In December the MNU was tipped off to drug activity at a property along Vessey Circle in unincorporated El Paso County.

The MNU was able to identify, Quinten Hickey, 28, as the main person of interest in the investigation along with other people seen near the property.

Flash forward to January of 2025, the FBI received a tip that Hickey, a previously convicted felon was openly carrying an "AR15" and allegedly had explosive devices at the property. His behavior was reported as being increasingly more violent.

The information, provided to the FBI and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office prompted the agencies to get the ATF involved. With the information provided to agencies, they were able to secure a search warrant executed on Wednesday, February 12.

During the execution of the warrant by the EPSO Swat team and the Regional Bomb Squad unit, a total of 5 people were detained without incident, 4 men and one woman.

One of those men was subsequently arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and was booked into the El Paso County Jail. Police did not identify this individual.

Hickey was arrested during the process and the property was handed over to the MNU and the ATF for further investigation. During their on-scene investigation agents recovered 6 guns, five of which were determined to be stolen.

The weapons recovered according to police were; 1 illegally modified short barrel shotgun, 2 AR-style rifles, and 3 pistols. Police say one of the rifles recovered was being modified to turn it into a machine gun.

Also recovered were three homemade silencers as well as multiple illicit substances - 9.86 grams of fentanyl, 5.89 grams of meth, and $500 in illicit funds.

This is still an active investigation, and the MNU and ATF are working to add additional felony charges in this case.

