Monument Police investigating fatal hit-and-run Monday

MONUMENT — A person is dead following a hit-and-run Monday morning, according to Monument Police.

Police said they were called to a hit-and-run accident Monday around 11:45 a.m. along Baptist Road.

When officers arrived they found a person dead on the scene. Monument Police are continuing to investigate the incident, but have not released any information about a suspect vehicle or how the accident occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

