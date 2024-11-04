Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Monument Police investigating fatal hit-and-run Monday

Monument Police Department is fully staffed, while agencies nation-wide are seeing shortages.jpg
KOAA News5
Monument Police Department is fully staffed, while agencies nation-wide are seeing shortages.jpg
Posted

MONUMENT — A person is dead following a hit-and-run Monday morning, according to Monument Police.

Police said they were called to a hit-and-run accident Monday around 11:45 a.m. along Baptist Road.

When officers arrived they found a person dead on the scene. Monument Police are continuing to investigate the incident, but have not released any information about a suspect vehicle or how the accident occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

___



Former Secretary of State reacts to voting system password leak, safeguards in place

A former state election official said the release of voting system passwords on the Secretary of State's website is a significant error but does not automatically compromise county voting equipment.

Reaction following partial election passwords being public for months

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community