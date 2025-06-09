Minor arrested following a hit-and-run, had an illegal handgun magazine at the time of arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A juvenile who was out on parole is back behind bars following a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the intersection of South Circle Drive and Monterey Road around 5 p.m. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and learned one of the vehicles involved was reported stolen.

When officers arrived, witnesses said a person had run from one of the vehicles involved but was followed by citizens who pointed police to the suspect's hiding locating.

Police say that after detaining the individual following a brief foot chase, they allegedly found a handgun with an illegal magazine in the individual's possession.

The intersection was briefly closed while police investigated. The minor will not be identified publicly in accordance with Colorado State Statutes. There were only minor injuries reported as a result of the crash.

