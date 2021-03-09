Michigan trooper facing assault charges after letting K-9 attack suspect who wasn't resisting

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper in the Lansing area is facing felonious assault charges after allowing a police dog to attack a suspect who wasn't resisting or running away.

The arrest took place following a traffic stop on Nov. 13 on Willoughby Road and Long Boulevard in Lansing. Trooper Parker Surbrook attempted to pull over a driver who he believed to be armed.

According to the MSP report, the driver fled, crashing into a tree. When Surbrook and an undercover officer from the Lansing Police Department arrived at the crash, the driver was out of his vehicle.

Surbrook deployed his police dog, Knox, on the driver, yelling, “Stop him, stop him, stop him, stop him.”

The trooper allowed the dog to attack the suspect for a long period of time, though the suspect was "not displaying active physical resistance" and, at one point, was screaming in pain, according to an incident report released by MSP.

Investigators say dash camera footage shows Surbrook’s actions fell outside MSP standards of conduct and the department’s K-9 policies.

The investigation started Dec. 4. Surbrook was placed on leave Dec. 8.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Surbrook on Friday.

Surbrook will remain on unpaid leave while his case continues and has been removed from K-9 unit.

This story was originally published by Yasmeen Ludy at WSYM.