Manitou Springs Police asking for community assistance in assault incident from Saturday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding two people of interest following an assault incident.

According to MSPD, at approximately 12:11 p.m., on Saturday, August 16, a Pikes Peak Cog Railway employee was assaulted in the parking lot at 515 Ruxton Avenue.

MSPD says that the condition of the employee is unknown, and the Manitou Springs Fire Department first responders were on scene providing medical care to the victim.

This is an active investigation, and MSPD asks that anyone with any information or video footage contact the El Paso County Dispatch at (719)390-5555.

Manitou Springs Police Department

Police describe the man as white, middle-aged, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, navy shorts, a backpack, and a white hat with navy blue or black accents.

The woman is described with dark brown or black hair, last seen wearing a grey or white top, blue shorts, a backpack, and a white and gray hat.

They are considered persons of interest, and Manitou Springs Police will release more information as it becomes available.

