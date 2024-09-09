Manhunt underway for suspect accused of causing crash in Rocky Mountain National Park, hospitalizing 3 people

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park rangers are looking for a man they said caused a crash Sunday night that put three people in the hospital.

A 23-year-old man reportedly sped through the Grand Lake entrance to RMNP, the National Park Service said. Park law enforcement tried to pull the driver over, but he continued to drive recklessly, speeding along Trail Ridge Road, the NPS said.

RMNP rangers looking for man accused of causing crash that hospitalized 3 people

The Estes Park Police Department and Larimer County Sheriff's Office tried to slow him down at Deer Ridge Junction, placing strip sticks near the Beaver Meadows Entrance to RMNP, the NPS said. The entrance closed Sunday night as part of the manhunt, but has since reopened, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

The suspect continued speeding south though past the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center and hit another car with three people inside. All three were taken to Estes Park Health by ambulance. One of them had critical injuries, according to the NPS.

After the crash, the suspect got out of his car and ran toward homes along High Drive in the Town of Estes Park, the NPS said. There was a shelter-in-place order Sunday night as a result, but it has since been lifted.

The man is described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was bald, and reported wearing blue jeans with no shirt or shoes. He appeared to have a head injury from the crash, the NPS said.

Anyone who sees this person is advised not to approach him, call 911 and avoid the area.

The suspect is believed to be the suspect in a felony burglary case out of Grand County, the NPS said.

Heading here now to bring you the latest information starting at 5am on @DenverChannel.



Check this thread for pictures, updates and more.



And if you see the suspect, call 911! https://t.co/mKq8pvLoAT — Allie Jennerjahn (@AllieJennerjahn) September 9, 2024



