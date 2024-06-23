Manhunt underway following shooting at Alamosa hotel Sunday morning

ALAMOSA — Law enforcement in Alamosa is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man they say shot three people early Sunday morning.

According to the Alamosa Police Department, Henry Corral is wanted for his alleged involvement in shooting three people at the Sunset Inn Hotel. Police say they received the call around 2:00 a.m.

Police say Corral drove away from the scene and was involved in a crash on County Road 106 and 12 South. Corral allegedly attempted to steal another vehicle before running away on foot.

Police continue to search for him, but are warning the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Should you see him, police ask you to call 911 immediately.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. News5 is working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

