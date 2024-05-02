Man who skipped out on bond twice sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting El Paso County deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who skipped out on bond twice was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he shot an El Paso County sheriff's deputy, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

In July 2022, Colorado Springs police officers responded to a home in the 900 block of East Vermijo Avenue for reports of gunshots and a man screaming, "I'm dying." Wesley Braden was arrested for criminal attempt to commit murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree in connection to the incident.

Braden posted a $25,000 bond in August 2022 but failed to appear in court two months later, the district attorney's office said. The court issued a no bond warrant.

Braden was arrested again in November 2022 following an episode of violence with a woman he was dating at the time, according to the DA's office. He was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and theft. He posted bond but again failed to appear in court in May, the district attorney's office said. His bond was revoked and a warrant was issued.

In July 2023, authorities spotted a truck associated with Braden in Manitou Springs. They tried to conduct a traffic stop but Braden allegedly evaded officers.

The district attorney's office said Braden shot at authorities, striking an El Paso County sheriff's deputy in his holster and firearm. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

Braden was eventually taken into custody for attempted murder in the first degree - extreme indifference and second-degree assault on a peace officer.

As part of a plea agreement, Braden pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree - extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

On April 23, Braden was sentenced to 35 years in prison for criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree - extreme indifference. He was also sentenced to 16 years in prison for criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery and three years for possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

"This repeat violent offender continued to escalate his behavior and was able to post bonds set by the court, leaving the community and law enforcement officers vulnerable to his extreme acts of violence," said District Attorney Michael Allen in a statement. "I'm thankful the deputy was not seriously injured or killed, and I am always impressed by our law enforcement personnel, who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe."

Braden will serve the 16-year and 3-year sentences concurrently with the 35-year sentence. He was also sentenced to five years of probation.