Man who ran over and killed Colorado parole officer sentenced

Justin Kula will be behind bars for nearly 49 years.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Justin Kula, the man found guilty of running over and killing Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval in Colorado Springs back in 2023, has been sentenced.

He will be behind bars for 48 years and 364 days. Kula was sentenced as a habitual offender by Judge David Shakes because of his criminal record.

A jury convicted Kula in February on the following charges:

  • failure to fulfill duty after a traffic accident involving death
  • manslaughter
  • third-degree assault
  • vehicular manslaughter

Officer Guerin Sandoval was one of three parole officers trying to arrest Kula on a warrant.

Kula was sitting in his car at the time and tried to drive away. In the process, Kula hit two officers with his car, sending them to the hospital, where Officer Guerin Sandoval passed away.

