Man who ran over and killed Colorado parole officer sentenced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Justin Kula, the man found guilty of running over and killing Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval in Colorado Springs back in 2023, has been sentenced.

Watch the procession and escort of Colorado parole officer Christine Guerin Sandoval

He will be behind bars for 48 years and 364 days. Kula was sentenced as a habitual offender by Judge David Shakes because of his criminal record.

Watch News5 Dive Into Justin Kula's Extensive Criminal Background

A jury convicted Kula in February on the following charges:



failure to fulfill duty after a traffic accident involving death

manslaughter

third-degree assault

vehicular manslaughter



Officer Guerin Sandoval was one of three parole officers trying to arrest Kula on a warrant.

Kula was sitting in his car at the time and tried to drive away. In the process, Kula hit two officers with his car, sending them to the hospital, where Officer Guerin Sandoval passed away.

___





More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for There's more work happening along the I-25 Gap and it seems unusual. More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.