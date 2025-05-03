Man who ran over and killed Colorado parole officer sentenced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Justin Kula, the man found guilty of running over and killing Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval in Colorado Springs back in 2023, has been sentenced.
Watch the procession and escort of Colorado parole officer Christine Guerin Sandoval
He will be behind bars for 48 years and 364 days. Kula was sentenced as a habitual offender by Judge David Shakes because of his criminal record.
Watch News5 Dive Into Justin Kula's Extensive Criminal Background
A jury convicted Kula in February on the following charges:
- failure to fulfill duty after a traffic accident involving death
- manslaughter
- third-degree assault
- vehicular manslaughter
Officer Guerin Sandoval was one of three parole officers trying to arrest Kula on a warrant.
Kula was sitting in his car at the time and tried to drive away. In the process, Kula hit two officers with his car, sending them to the hospital, where Officer Guerin Sandoval passed away.
___
More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for
There's more work happening along the I-25 Gap and it seems unusual.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.