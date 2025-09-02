Man who died following shooting involving police last month identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who died following a shooting involving police last month in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, he was 42-year-old Cole Vannuci.

Background Information

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving at least one officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Branding Iron Circle, which is located near the intersection of Galley Road and North Powers Boulevard, regarding a disturbance involving a man, later identified as Vannuci, who was wanted on previous crimes.

When officers arrived, they found Vannuci in a vehicle. When officers asked Vannuci to get out the car, they say he refused and grabbed a gun. Police say Vannuci fired at least one round at officers, and at least one officer fired one round back, hitting him.

Vanucci was taken into custody by officers, who begin providing medical care. According to the sheriff's office, Vanucci was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement has not specified what crimes Vanucci was wanted for.

The sheriff's office has taken over the investigation, and police say that no one else was injured in the incident.

