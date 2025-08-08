Man who died following shooting in Pueblo Wednesday identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who died following a shooting on East Mesa Avenue in Pueblo early Wednesday morning has been identified.
According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 31-year-old Merlin Z. Ortiz of Pueblo.
Background Information
The Pueblo Police Department has begun a homicide investigation following a shooting early Wednesday morning.
Police say that at 3:08 a.m. on Wednesday, the department's Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) ShotSpotter Technology detected shots fired in the 200 block of East Mesa Avenue, which is located near Benedict Park.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found seven shell casings. Police were also notified that a man, later identified as Ortiz, with a gunshot wound was left at a hospital nearby and was later pronounced dead.
Police are actively looking for suspects and say an RTCC captured video footage of the shooting, which will assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corporal Jeff Shay at (719)553-2445, or report it through the Pueblo Crime Stoppers tip line at (719)542-7867. You can also report the information online on the Pueblo Crime Stoppers website.
This is Pueblo's eigth homicide of 2025. At this time last year, police say there were 15 homicides.
