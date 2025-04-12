Man who died following shooting in Pueblo identified, police looking for vehicle

PUEBLO — A man who died following a drive-by shooting near the North Hudson Avenue and Hwy 50/MLK Jr Bypass in Pueblo earlier this month has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 19-year-old Michael James Suazo of Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect vehicle that's connected to the shooting.

WATCH: Pueblo Police seeking suspect vehicle connected to Sunday's drive-by shooting

Police say the vehicle is a red 2015 Ford Escape with Colorado license plate QST815.

Pueblo Police Department

If you have any information regarding this incident or know the location of the vehicle, you are asked to call Pueblo Police Detective Hector Herrera at (719)601-7023. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

WATCH: Pueblo Police continue to search for a suspect after one person was shot and killed Sunday

___





A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue One official told News5 the trash piles could be infested with rats or other dangerous factors, so they are waiting to work with the health department to remove trash from the area. A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.