Man wearing wig suspected of stealing expensive tools in Castle Rock arrested with help of a drone

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man suspected of stealing expensive tools at a store in Castle Rock was arrested by police thanks to the help of the department’s drone.

Police said officers were alerted to a theft of high-dollar tools over the Labor Day weekend and using the suspect and vehicle descriptions, police made use of their Drones for First Responders unmanned aircraft, which helped locate the suspect at a nearby retail center.

“What could have been a hairy situation ended in an arrest without incident,” a police spokesperson said in a cheeky social media post. “While combing through the stolen merchandise, officers were able to recover nearly $1,500 worth of tools.”

The suspect was booked into the Douglas County Jail – “well, minus the blond wig he was wearing when he committed the theft,” the spokesperson said. The suspect is facing organized retail theft charges, they added.

“Overall, a bad (hair) day for this subject!”

___

The difference between Space Force and Space Command Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force? The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.