Man wanted in connection to shooting, considered armed and dangerous

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — We are now learning more about a shooting that took place on Thursday, May 16.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Chantilly Place and Piros Drive, just north of Constitution Avenue. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, one person was left injured in the Cimarron Hills area.

WATCH: El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating Cimarron Hills shooting

The sheriff's office says that 51-year-old Dan Medina is the key suspect in the shooting, and father of the victim. Details about the victim have not been released at this time.

Medina is wanted for attempted murder and deputies believe he is no longer in the area. Medina is considered armed and dangerous.

If you come into contact with Mr. Medina, do not approach him and call 911. If you have any information related to the case or the whereabouts of Mr. Medina, call the El Paso County Communications Center at 719-390-5555.

