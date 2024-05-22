Man wanted for alleged domestic violence incident in Teller County seriously injured in Summit County crash

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was wanted for an alleged domestic violence incident in Teller County was seriously injured after he crashed in Summit County.

According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital around 4 a.m. after a woman was injured during an alleged domestic violence incident. When deputies arrived, they learned the woman was seriously injured and the suspect — identified as 51-year-old Mark Lewis Tuckel — was a previous felony offender who may possibly have a firearm.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Tuckel for felony menacing, felony assault, domestic violence, harassment and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

TCSO issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for Tuckel and his vehicle to surrounding counties. According to TCSO, Park County deputies spotted the vehicle and initiated the pursuit. The deputies stopped their pursuit "when the pursuit became too dangerous," according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Roughly 10 minutes later, Tuckel was seriously injured after he crashed in Summit County, according to TCSO. He was airlifted to a Denver hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.





