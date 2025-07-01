Man wanted after escaping Costilla County Sheriff's Office custody, last seen in San Luis

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Costilla County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a man who escaped during his booking process on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, Dallas Hayes was being held on burglary charges at the time of his escape at the Costilla County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen near the area of Costilla Street and 8th Street in San Luis.

At the time of his escape, he was said to be wearing black pants, a white muscle shirt, and did not have any shoes on.

Details on how Hayes escaped were not released to the public as of this article's publishing.

If you have seen Hayes or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 and report it.

___

Terminally Ill Man Files Lawsuit Against Colorado Aid-in-Dying Law: A Fight for Choice Jeff McComas, a Minnesota man with terminal cancer, is challenging Colorado's medical aid-in-dying law, highlighting residency restrictions that prevent him from choosing his end-of-life options. Join us as we explore his journey, the legal battle, and the push for equitable treatment under the law. Terminally Ill Man Files Lawsuit Against Colorado Aid-in-Dying Law: A Fight for Choice

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.