Man uses child as human shield following deadly hit-and-run says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police say a man used a child as a human shield while officers attempted to arrest him just after midnight on Tuesday.

According to police, they responded to reports of a traffic crash involving injury along South Circle Drive. When officers arrived they found one person dead on the scene.

Based on the officer's initial investigation they believe the person was walking in the roadway to the west when the vehicle allegedly involved in the accident, was heading northbound and struck the individual. Police believe a high rate of speed is a factor in the crash.

While officers were on the scene they were able to get suspect information and located the man along East Pikes Peak Avenue.

Officers said during their attempt to arrest the man identified as Dominic Rodriguez, 30, he allegedly used a small child as a shield. Rodriguez was ultimately taken into custody, treated, and released at a local hospital, during this it was revealed Rodriguez had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Police say Rodriguez will be facing multiple charges for his alleged involvement in the deadly accident and the incident involving the child before his arrest.

___





Bill would prohibit officers from asking, 'Do you know why I pulled you over?' A new bill in the Colorado Legislature would prevent peace officers from asking you "Do you know why I pulled you over?" during a traffic stop. Colorado bill would prohibit officers from asking “Do you know why I pulled you over?”

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.