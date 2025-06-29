Man taken to the hospital early Sunday following a stabbing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is recovering from injuries at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Sunday following an early morning stabbing.

The incident took place along North Academy Boulevard, near the Constitution Avenue intersection on the east side of Colorado Springs. Police first received the call just before 2:00 a.m.

When the Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) crews arrived on the scene, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the upper torso.

Based on an initial assessment, the man was suffering from life-threatening internal injuries. Thankfully, medical teams were able to stabilize the man and get him to the hospital for further treatment. Police say, as of the last update on his condition, he is expected to survive.

According to police, the investigation is in its early stages, and no suspects have been identified as of this article's publication.

